Frank Ocean cancels performance at Primavera

It was too good to be true. The ever-elusive Frank Ocean was set to headline Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, but yesterday it emerged that he had cancelled his set due to "production delays beyond his control".

The statement went on: "The artist has apologised and has reiterated his wish to come to Barcelona soon."

Primavera takes place next weekend, and although a new headline act has yet to be announced, will see performances from The xx, Solange, Grace Jones and Bon Iver.

Ocean has a line of festival performances throughout the summer, including London's Lovebox Festival and Panorama Festival in New York.

However, he has already cancelled sets for Sasquatch! Festival and Hangout Music Fest – both of which took place in May – due to aforementioned "production delays".

Ocean is well-known for teasing the public. He released his eagerly-anticipated second sophomore album Blonde last August, after a four-year wait and a number of release dates that were missed.

Primavera is offering refunds for Friday June 2 day tickets.