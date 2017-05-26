Ariana Grande in new letter: ‘We won’t let hate win’

Ariana Grande has written a long letter showing her remorse for the May 22 attack in Manchester, which killed 22 and injured 59. She posted the letter to both Twitter and Instagram Friday.

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better,” she wrote. “However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.” She added, “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”

Grande also promised she would return to Manchester for a benefit concert “in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.” She also posted a link where fans can donate to the Red Cross, to support the families of those killed and injured. It has also been reported that Grande has vowed to cover the costs of funerals for the victims.

Grande postponed her European tour in the wake of the attack. Her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, also pulled out of his performances scheduled for Sasquatch and Soundset music festivals so that he could be with her. Read the letter in full below.