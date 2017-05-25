Announcing Dazed at Bestival with Mykki Blanco & more

Mykki Blanco, Octo Octa, and Eclair Fifi are set to play Dazed’s party at this year’s Bestival.

This year’s edition of the festival takes place between September 7 and 10 at the Lulworth Estate in Dorset, moving from its previous Isle of Wight location. Dazed will be throwing a party on HMS Bestival, a real life ship docked within the Love-Bot Park area of the Lulworth fields, from midnight on Friday September 8.

“There’s nothing more exciting in our line of ‘work’ than getting a new site to play with, and Lulworth has so many cool and mad little areas to explore,” says Bestival co-founder Rob da Bank. “Our Love-Bot Park is a brand-new adventure for us within the site and contains some of my favourite venues, from HMS Bestival to Invaders, and of course our beloved Love-Bot. Viva la Love-Bot!”

HMS Bestival will also play host to another set of genre-mashing artists, including Sink the Pink, Jaguar Skills, and a UK garage special with DJ Luck & MC Neat, Heartless Crew, and Oxide & Neutrino.

This year, Bestival’s theme is colour. The xx, A Tribe Called Quest, and the Pet Shop Boys are all set to headline, while the rest of the lineup features Nadia Rose, Justice, HMLTD, Wiley, and more.

Head to Bestival’s site for more information, and check out a video of Mykki Blanco reciting Zoe Leonard’s poem I Want A Dyke For President below.