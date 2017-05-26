The only tracks you need to hear this week

Lo-fi funk from Daphni, reflective rap from Chynna and a hypnotic Drake cover all feature in our roundup of the week’s best new music

This week’s playlist starts with Korean-American DJ/producer/vocalist Yaeji’s mesmeric cover of Drake’s “Passionfruit”, and it stays warm and summery from there. There’s dance tracks like “Face to Face” by Daphni (aka Caribou’s Dan Snaith), which seems tailor-made for summer festivals; there’s the lite touch of “Further” by Montreal’s TOPS; and there’s “Soft Porn” by south London songwriter Puma Blue, an introspective slice of soul that sounds like a hot day easing into a warm night.

