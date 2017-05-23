Want to direct Chance the Rapper’s next music video?

Chance the Rapper , genuinely altruistic nice guy, is calling upon Chicago’s public school students to direct the music video for “LSD” by Jamila Woods, on which Chance is featured. The song was on Woods’ 2016 album HEAVN. Chance put the call out on his Twitter, writing, “ATTENTION CPS STUDENT FILMMAKERS” along with details about how to enter.

High school students – as well as graduating seniors – are encouraged to submit a treatment for the video to submit@vamstudio.net. The winner will have the opportunity to “shadow the directors and production crew on the set for the day.” Runners-up will get to assist different teams on set during the shoot. Submissions are due by June 2.

Earlier this year, Chance donated $1 million to Chicago’s public schools, proving his vested interest in young talent. He was also on the hunt for an intern last month, someone with “experience in putting together decks and writing proposals”.