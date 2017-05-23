Horrific incident kills 19 after Ariana Grande concert
‘It was so traumatising,’ said one teenage witness at the Manchester concert. ‘I can’t get it out of my head.’
A bomb went off towards the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killing at least 19 and injuring 50, local police have confirmed. As fans were exiting the arena after the concert ended, a loud explosion was heard and the foyer was filled with smoke. It is being treated as a terrorist incident, said police.
Another update from a Guardian editor said that among those arriving at the Manchester Royal infirmary for urgent care were children.
Another ambulance has just sped up to the children's a&e department at Manchester Royal infirmary. Staff say small children among injured.— Helen Pidd (@helenpidd) May 23, 2017
“The lights come on and I was waiting to leave and there was a huge bang," said 19-year-old Heidi Wood, who attended the concert with her boyfriend’s sister. “Everyone on the floor started running and screaming and I couldn’t process what was happening, so I started just following the crowd out.”
“When I got into the foyer there were so many screams and crying and a man was screaming his daughter’s name. I asked security what happened and they were saying, ‘Just leave for your own safety.’ When I got outside there were people vomiting in the street and screaming.”
“It was so traumatising. I can’t get it out of my head.”
Many were confused at first about what had occurred, as Grande’s concert finished with balloons falling from the arena’s rafters onto the crowd. Some assumed that the loud bangs were due to popping balloons. Amy Garvie, 19, was still inside the arena when the explosion sounded. “The explosion seemed to be in the foyer just outside our block but it was in the foyer so didn’t see anything actually happen, just a lot of smoke when we got to the foyer,” Garvie said. “Two of my friends were elsewhere in the arena and we’re all from Scotland and just travelled here for the concert,” she said, adding, “We’re all safe back at our hotel now.”
While many got home safely, there are still reports of people missing or unaccounted for. Friends have begun posting images of the missing concert goers on Twitter, asking if anyone has seen them.
EVERYONE!!!!? RT PLEASE LETS HELP FIND THEM #Manchester Ariana Manchester children RT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/qTaUHTMSnw— Benji Nowland (@Nowland_Ben) May 23, 2017
As emergency services continue to respond, those who made it out safely are offering their homes to stranded or scared fans through the hashtag #roomformanchester. “If any1 stuck in Manchester needs a safe place to stay / chill I am 10 minutes from the centre. Please DM if you need to #RoomForManchester,” read one tweet.
Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Cher and more have taken to Twitter to share their condolences with victims of the attack.
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017
Sending love to everyone involved. H
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND— Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017
Heart wrenching news coming from Manchester. Innocent kids dying anywhere on the planet is unequivocally sad and it's happening too often.— Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) May 23, 2017
For updates on the incident, follow the Greater Manchester Police on Twitter, who are also working to provide a number to call for anyone concerned about missing loved ones. If you have a room available you can tweet with the hashtag #RoomforManchester. Some attendees were taken to the local Holiday Inn, and parents or guardians are urged to dial this number 07896711298.
They died at a place where they should be the happiest they have ever been. #Manchester 💔 pic.twitter.com/lUDHTCLk3D— Agron (@Agronveliu97) May 23, 2017
