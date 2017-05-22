The Stranger Things cast rocked out at a Mac DeMarco concert
Mike Wheeler climbed on DeMarco’s shoulders as Steve Harrington dove into the crowd
Among the pulsing throng of fans belting out the catchy beach rock of Mac DeMarco at recent his Atlanta gig? The cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things. DeMarco was joined on stage by Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the series, for a duet on DeMarco’s “Still Together” at the Tabernacle.
Wolfhard, 14, has proven himself a DeMarco fan before, posting a cover of the singer’s “Salad Days” on Twitter last October. Upon hearing it, DeMarco told Pitchfork, “You know, I liked it and thought that it was great. I have texted with him a little bit, and he’s a really nice dude. It’s pretty wild. I like the show, too. He’s so young!”
Playing a little Mac Demarco before bed. Night twitter! pic.twitter.com/yOyYxI5BHw— Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) October 20, 2016
That mutual appreciation led to a hectic, one-night-only appearance. Wolfhard climbed onto DeMarco’s shoulders for part of the song, and Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, stage-dived as Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) captured the whole thing on camera. Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) was also spotted by some concert-goers.
“I love 80s and 90s music,” Wolfhard told us last year. “I love Nirvana, Joy Division and New Order – older alternative, I guess. There’s a scene where they use ‘Atmosphere’ by Joy Division. Charlie Heaton’s character is crying. It’s perfect.”
We have to wait until Halloween for the next season of the hit series, which continues filming just outside of Atlanta. It’s nice to see the cast enjoying some downtime from their jam-packed production schedule. Watch the performance below:
