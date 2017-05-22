Watch the dreamy video for Lana Del Rey’s ‘Lust For Life’

Dazed Spring/Summer 2017 cover star Lana Del Rey has unveiled the video for “Lust For Life”, the title track from her forthcoming album.

The video is a dreamy, Technicolor affair showing Del Rey and The Weeknd “dancing on the H of the Hollywood sign” in the infinitesimal lights of the city. It’s a doozy, but you probably could have guessed that.

“Lust For Life” is the third track to be shared from the new album of the same name. Like “Love” and “Cherry” that preceded it, “Lust For Life” is another helping of Del Rey’s own brand of ethereal doo-wop that relishes in the sort of rose-tinted nostalgia that has always made her music so appealing.

Lust For Life doesn’t have a definite release date yet but we have been shown the album cover and it has been confirmed that the album will feature collaborations with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and the mighty Sean Ono Lennon.