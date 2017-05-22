Nicki Minaj regularly sends aid to a small Indian village

After a week that introduced us to something we're calling the “dementia tax”, as well as photos of Donald Trump, the Egyptian president and the Saudi king gathered around a goddamn glowing orb, a glimmer of positivity and goodness has come from the Instagram of Nicki Minaj.

On Sunday, the rapper revealed that she had been sending money to a small village in India, with the money going toward providing clean water and basic educational and technological facilities.

Minaj has been donating money to this village for several years through her pastor Lydia Sloley. She will be revealing more about her charity work in the coming weeks with the intention of encouraging her fans to get involved in whatever way they can.

In her Instagram posts, one of which was a video showing one of the water wells she helped fund in action, Minaj described her charity work as, “the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud.”

She continued by saying, “We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don't even have clean water. Blessings to India. Our work is far from done. I'll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you'd like to be a part of it.”

This is the second instance of the megastar showing her charitable side in the past month. On May 7 she announced over Twitter that if anyone could prove their good grades to her and that they were in financial need, she would happily pay their college fees.