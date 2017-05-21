Watch Lana Del Rey debut latest track from 'Lust for Life'

Del Rey had initially teased the track on Instagram during rehearsals for the festival, and sang "Cherry" alongside her new release with the Weeknd, "Lust for Life".

That Lana Del Rey is a modern incarnation of Kate Bush gone mainstream was never more evident than during her afternoon set at KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta (an oddly-named annual music festival in LA), when she debuted her new track – reportedly called "Cherry".

Both songs will appear on her upcoming fifth studio album, Lust for Life, which doesn't yet have a release date but is set to feature tracks with Stevie Nicks and Sean Ono Lennon.

Speaking about it with Dazed, Del Rey said she was currently chanelling the Shangri-Las and that the new album was going to be something special.

"I did something I haven’t ever done [before]," she said in conversation with Courtney Love, "which is not that big of a deal, but I have a couple of collabs on this record."

As well as her new songs, Del Rey crooned her way through fan favourites “Video Games,” “Cruel World” and “Summertime Sadness” while on stage at KROQ Weenie.

Watch a fan video of the performance below.