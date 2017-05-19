Listen to our new Radar Radio show with Forest Swords

For our latest monthly show on Radar Radio, hosted by Alice Nicolov and produced by James Craigie, we speak to Merseyside musician and producer Forest Swords ahead of his appearance at this year’s Field Day festival.

In the interview, Forest Swords – real name Matthew Barnes – talks the burnout of touring his debut album, taking time out from the release schedule to score contemporary dance pieces and films, and how he came back from a long hiatus with his excellent second album Compassion. He also discusses going to a party at Björk’s house and being asked to produce a 45-minute remix of Vulnicura track “Stonemilker”.

Elsewhere, we play new music by R&B singers Abra and SZA, and drop tracks from producers Ikonika and Jlin.

Stream the show below and download it here