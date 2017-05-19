Watch Courtney Love in the Menendez Brothers film trailer

Earlier this year, we heard how Dazed fave Courtney Love would star in the film about Menendez brothers. Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1989 of murdering their parents, which became one of the most notorious crimes of the late eighties.

The trailer for the film on Lifetime has finally been released – in the one-minute clip, we see Love play Kitty, the brothers’ mother and the wife of Jose Menendez, an entertainment exec.

“Just get through this day, Kitty, tomorrow will be different,” she tells her mirror reflection in the clip. The trailer shows elements of abuse that the family suffered under Jose, and how Kitty failed to protect them, as well as the events leading up to the murder trial, and the court proceedings. Though the brothers claimed they were subjected to physical and sexual abuse by their father, they were found guilty in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison.

“I am the kid that did kill his parents, and no river of tears has changed that and no amount of regret has changed it,” the real life Lyle told ABC in January. “I accept that. It’s shocking to think ... that I could have been involved in taking anyone’s life. I found that my own childhood prepared me surprisingly well for the chaos of prison life.”

Watch the chilling trailer below. The TV film will air on Lifetime June 11.