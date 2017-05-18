Remembering Chris Cornell, rock’s restless revolutionary

As the instantly recognisable and highly influential frontman of grunge pioneers Soundgarden, Chris Cornell played a crucial role in spearheading the sound and aesthetic of the so-called ‘Seattle scene’ of the late 1980s and early 90s. But where various warning signs helped cushion the blow of the untimely passing of his peers in Kurt Cobain, Layne Staley, and Scott Weiland, Cornell’s sudden death at just 52 is particularly heartbreaking news.

A musician who refused to be simply another golden calf or casualty of scene that he helped usher in at the turn of the 1990s, Cornell sidestepped the snares of the age over his long career, proving time and time again to be a versatile and uniquely powerful musician whose legacy, altruism, and knack for sonic rebirth can’t be overstated. Having left an imprint on countless vocalists via his uniquely impassioned, range-defying vocals, his 30-year career and craf (which, after Soundgarden, took in the supergroups Temple of the Dog and Audioslave as well as a successful solo career that distilled the essence of his art) explored fierce alternative rock, understated balladry, and some first-rate soundtrack work.

As the music world comes to grips with his sad passing, we remember just a few things that made him an icon to so many.

HE WAS A PEERLESS VOCALIST

Above all else, Cornell will be remembered for one thing: that voice. The jewel in the shimmering crown of every outfit he’s fronted, Cornell’s four-octave vocal range could veer between masterfully searing and deeply expressive in the blink of an eye. A trailblazer at leaping between baritone, tenor, and falsetto with apparent ease, there was an element of exhibitionism to just how impressive he could belt it out.

But just as much as he could certainly howl, Cornell could sing – and how. Where his earlier output finds an artist who often borders on possessed, his later output (not least on four solo albums that explored more acoustic territory that quietly grappled with mortality, faith and personal becoming) sees exceptional tonality and timbre take centre-stage. Just as he all but self-exorcised on any number of Soundgarden’s finest moments, from “Spoonman” to “Outshined” and far beyond, he equally excelled at taking a step back and letting the innate soul of his voice hold sway.

Towards the end of his career, Cornell naturally struggled to leap freely within his once boundless range, but he was philosophical about the change. His self-awareness about the development of one’s vocals ensured that he was always the master of his own destiny, maturing as a vocalist whilst revealing the depth and colour of his vast palette: “As time has moved on, I have less range and less ability to easily go in and out of different registers, but I feel like I have a much better ability to emotionally connect with any song,” he once said.