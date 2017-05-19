The only tracks you need to hear this week

This week, our new music roundup takes in the calming vibes of both Beach House and Beach Fossils, a humungo-pop banger from PC Music’s cosmic brain Danny L Harle, digital ambient from Claude Speeed, and hyperspace rap from Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. Along the way, Queen are evoked twice, first in the elaborate, prog and glam-indebeted songwriting of Danny Ayala (a member of The Lemon Twigs’ touring band) and again in Flying Lotus’s Queen-sampling “Night Grows Pale”, while Shygirl shows off her deadpan future pop sound with “MSRY”.

Listen to the playlist below.