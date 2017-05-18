The K-Pop songs you need to hear this month

Whether you’re a serious fan or a curious newcomer, discover a monthly roundup of new releases from South Korea. From K-Pop to hip hop and everything in between, gorge yourself on all that’s new.

While Psy won’t reach the stratospheric heights of “Gangnam Style” again, there’s still a big market for the star’s brand of tongue-in-cheek pop. He returned this month after a two-year absence with new album 8th 4 x 2 = 8, which saw double A-sides “I Luv It” (with its old-school Technotronic “Spin That Wheel” samples) and the football-terrace shoutiness of “New Face”. Both sport great MVs (music videos), but neither do very much musically.

On the other hand, BewhY’s string-and-brass laden “Deja Vu” takes you on a dramatic hip hop trip. The rapper is going from strength to strength, and this is already high on our list of best releases of 2017 so far. Elsewhere, one of the brightest young female indie singers, SURAN, released the pretty “If I Get Drunk Tonight” (featuring Changmo), which took her to the top of the charts, and girl group Lovelyz released with the frothy “Now, We”, securing their first music show win since debuting nearly three years ago.

SM Entertainment’s Station project rolled on – from NCT Ten’s release last month, it was the turn of another NCT member, Taeyong, who teamed up with the unpredictable producer/songwriter Hitchhiker for “Around”. It’s a brutal synth banger, like a totally demented M.I.A track, with the young vocalist growling his way over Bhangra-esque beats.

In what was a somewhat insubstantial month for releases, we instead observed the hysteria on Twitter as BTS’s global ARMY began voting on an eye-popping scale for them to win the upcoming Billboard Top Social Artist award. The fandom lived up to their name, marshalling themselves to garner a staggering 200 million+ (and still counting) votes, which will hopefully (probably) see the first K-Pop act to be nominated for anything at the Billboard awards actually win.

And in a moment of slight cheating, at least for this Korean release-dedicated column, it was EXO-CBX’s Japanese single “Ka-Ching!” that got replayed to death. It’s perfect pop – fluffy but substantial, fattened on a juicy hook and generous melodies – and it was impossible to find anything more endearingly absurd than EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin camping it up in front of extravagantly tacky graphics so bad it turned the video into a surrealist piece of art.

VIXX – “SHANGRI-LA”

Before they released “Shangri-La”, VIXX put out a concept film that combined both modern and traditional dance and music to create something beautiful and minimalistic. But it was a ruse. These elements do inhabit “Shangri-La”, both as a song and a video, but the concept actually delivers on so many more sumptuous layers that it’s a delicate luxury to unpack it all. Unusually for a pop song, “Shangri-La” is not reliant on its chorus (despite the song’s instantaneous hook). Instead, its excellence emerges when you listen in its entirety – only when it’s slid past in what seems like seconds do you realise how clever it is. The song is pieced together like a jigsaw where you can’t see any cut lines, where each member’s distinctive vocal tone is audible even as they merge seamlessly, and the dreamy tinkle of the zither is jolted by vocal effects and a staggering array of chirpy, plinky, and buzzy samples that add intrigue between the beats. The more you listen, the more you hear, and the deeper your appreciation for its quirks goes, reinforcing that VIXX – now nearing their five-year anniversary – are truly a class act.