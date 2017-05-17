Watch Sky Ferreira sing with The Jesus & Mary Chain

Earlier this year, Scottish noise pop titans The Jesus & Mary Chain returned with their first new album in 19 years, Damage and Joy. Amongst the record’s 14 tracks was “Black and Blues”, a song featuring guest vocals from Sky Ferreira.

Last night (May 16), the band performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and brought Ferreira along for the ride. They didn’t actually play “Black and Blues”, instead opting to perform album track “The Two of Us” with Ferreira on vocals. Isobel Campbell sings on the original version of the track.