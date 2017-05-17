Watch Sky Ferreira sing with The Jesus & Mary Chain
The musician joined the cult Scottish icons to perform ‘The Two of Us’ on Colbert last night
Selim Bulut
Earlier this year, Scottish noise pop titans The Jesus & Mary Chain returned with their first new album in 19 years, Damage and Joy. Amongst the record’s 14 tracks was “Black and Blues”, a song featuring guest vocals from Sky Ferreira.
Last night (May 16), the band performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and brought Ferreira along for the ride. They didn’t actually play “Black and Blues”, instead opting to perform album track “The Two of Us” with Ferreira on vocals. Isobel Campbell sings on the original version of the track.
Besides playing on Late Show, Ferreira also performed The Jesus & Mary Chain’s iconic “Just Like Honey” with the band at a concert recently, footage of which can be seen on her Instagram.
The Jesus & Mary Chain are currently embarking on a US tour to support Damage and Joy. Ferreira, meanwhile, is set to appear in the new series of Twin Peaks when it debuts on Showtime this Sunday (May 21), and recently revealed a bit of information about the character she’ll be playing.
Watch the performance below.
