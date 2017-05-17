NAKED fight seen and unseen forces in two chilling visuals

With a metallic glare trained on our current political and social dystopia, NAKED brought their industrial avant-pop to Dazed’s alternative national anthems project, literally vomiting for the acerbic “Spit”. The band’s 2016 debut album ZONE is an unsparing, sensory-overloading experience that unpacks isolation, sex and power in a digital age. Now, the Edinburgh duo has released two companion videos, “Slow” and “Body Mod”.

The first in the diptych is the dark, sinister “Slow”, which Agnes Gryczkowska and Alex Johnston says, “brings the male down from his pedestal”, where he is “forced to confront himself and his own weaknesses. It shows pain, violence and eroticism before total submission.”

The male character is frail, in contrast to the female character, a warrior princess that Gryczkowska and Johnston say represents the male’s powerful thoughts and fears. “This video is pointing towards the idea of construction of fear, its administration and abuse – one of the greatest political and capitalistic tool,” they observe.