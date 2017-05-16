Sky Ferreira discusses her Twin Peaks character

Sky Ferreira is one of the 217 actors (or 238 actors, if other reports are to be believed) who will be appearing in the new season of Twin Peaks. While secrets about the series are being kept tightly under wraps, Ferreira did speak to Vanity Fair recently to reveal some information about the role that she’ll be playing.

The musician, model, and actor’s most immediate revelation is that she won’t be playing an extension of her musical persona on-camera, but rather a character that series co-creator David Lynch made especially for her after she auditioned for its new series. “I’m not, like, Julee Cruise as myself,” she said, referring to the singer who performed as a semi-fictional version of herself in the show’s Roadhouse bar. “And I’m kind of glad I’m not. I got to be something completely outside of myself.”

Speaking of Cruise, Ferreira recently covered the singer’s “Falling” at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption in Los Angeles, and the two have since become Instagram friends: “She sends me pictures of her dog and stuff,” Ferreira said.

Elsewhere, she discusses meeting one of her favourite actors, Harry Dean Stanton, who appeared as Carl Rodd in 1992 film Twin Peaks – Fire Walk With Me and who is reappearing in the new season. “The whole time, I was thinking, I’m in it. The thing is, I already live (Twin Peaks) in my head – but I wasn’t imagining it this time.”

the title track of Ferreira's debut album, named after a line spoken by Laura Palmer in Fire Walk With Me