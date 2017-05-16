Hear Iggy Pop & Oneohtrix Point Never’s new collaboration

Iggy Pop has unexpectedly collaborated with Oneohtrix Point Never. The punk legend and the experimental electronic music producer’s new track that appears in the trailer for forthcoming Robert Pattison film Good Time.

Good Time, directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, is a crime thriller starring Pattinson as a man trying to get his brother out of jail following a botched bank robbery. “I’ve done... something for a movie called Good Time, by the Safdie brothers, by an electronic producer with an unpronounceable name,” Iggy Pop told Rolling Stone about the collaboration last month. “They asked me to write for that. I had a ball doing that – it was challenging musically.”

It’s the latest film-related project from Iggy Pop, who recently cameoed in Terrence Malick’s Song to Song and appeared as an angel in the trailer for Sophie Blondy’s Starlight. Oneohtrix Point Never, meanwhile, has been making other unlikely collaborations since his work on ANOHNI’s Hopelessness last year – recently, former Talking Heads man David Byrne revealed that he’d collaborated with the electronic musician.

Iggy and Oneohtrix’s song appears in the film’s trailer – watch it below.