Watch Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard cover New Order

Stranger Things actor and Dazed 100 star Finn Wolfhard took to the stage last night at the Fonda Theatre, LA to perform a cover version of New Order's “Age of Consent.”

Wolfhard, who was hosting the Strange 80s benefit concert for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, joined a cast of other musicians and performers on the night to play a set of rock hits from the decade.

Featuring the likes of Sarah Silverman, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Tenacious D and Slipknot's Corey Taylor, the sold-out inaugural event was organised to raise money for Sweet Relief, a charity fund that professional musicians can draw from when they need medical care or are in financial difficulty.

It is, of course, not the first time we have had the chance to appreciate Wolfhard's impeccable taste. In the year since his rise to stardom, he has also uploaded some pretty decent solo vocal and guitar covers on YouTube of the likes of Mac DeMarco, The Clash and Nirvana.

Wolfhard will be reprising his role as Mike in Stranger Things this October as well as starring in the forthcoming It remake. In the meantime, you can watch his full New Order rendition below.