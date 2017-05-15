Lana Del Rey debuts new song written after Coachella

While travelling back from Coachella last month, Lana Del Rey wrote a new song and debuted it a capella on Instagram.

“On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run.”

Now, she’s shared a studio version of the song, titled “Coachella – Woodstock in my Mind”. “I was at Coachella / Leaning on your shoulder / Watching your husband swing in time,” she sings in the song’s opening verse. “I guess I was in it / ‘Cause baby, for a minute / It was Woodstock in my mind.”

As Del Rey explained when she first wrote the song, “Coachella” was written against the backdrop of rising tensions with North Korea, and the rest of its lyrics are a more human exploration of the consequences of geopolitical activity using the music festival as its basis. There’s currently no word on whether the song will appear on the singer’s forthcoming album Lust For Life.

Take a listen below.