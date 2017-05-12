Nicki Minaj is going to start a charity for student loans
She has also followed through on making tuition and loan payments for some fans
Nicki Minaj has been emptying her wallet to help pay off her fans’ student debt. This past weekend, she promised she would help out with some loans and tuition fees after fans began tweeting her, asking for help. “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” she tweeted. After agreeing to pay several bills on Twitter, she’s followed through, posting proof on Instagram and Twitter of the payments made.
“Yes, she followed through. She asked for my college number to call up there to make the payment,” someone going by @OnikaPose, whom Nicki promised to help, told me over DM. “Mostly all I did is tweeted her. I didn’t think she would answer, then she responded.”
@NICKIMINAJ Well you wanna pay for my tuition? pic.twitter.com/BhDil75UPj— CJ 🤴🏽 (@cjbydesign) May 7, 2017
Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Now, Minaj has vowed to start up a charity “very soon” to help pay for student loans for those who may not be able to afford higher education. “This makes me so happy,” she captioned her Instagram post showing a list of those she’s already helped financially. “I’ll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I’m launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON! You’ll be able to officially sign up! I’ll keep you posted!”
Wow, so unbelievable. Thank you so much @NICKIMINAJ 🖤 Can't wait to resume my education at @ohiou 💚 #NickiBBMAspic.twitter.com/fTuomkrp2r— ㅤDASH MINAJ ✖️ (@hourdrive) May 11, 2017
