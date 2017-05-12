Nicki Minaj is going to start a charity for student loans

Nicki Minaj has been emptying her wallet to help pay off her fans’ student debt. This past weekend, she promised she would help out with some loans and tuition fees after fans began tweeting her, asking for help. “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” she tweeted. After agreeing to pay several bills on Twitter, she’s followed through, posting proof on Instagram and Twitter of the payments made.

“Yes, she followed through. She asked for my college number to call up there to make the payment,” someone going by @OnikaPose, whom Nicki promised to help, told me over DM. “Mostly all I did is tweeted her. I didn’t think she would answer, then she responded.”