Is Jaden Smith the next Nirvana?

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy, the emo punk band you remember shouting along to as you retraced your guyliner in 2006, recently did an interview where he discussed the current state of rock music. It’s on life support, he concluded, put on “the back-burner” to make way for hip hop – a newfangled genre that all the kids are listening to and putting on the Snap.

“Over here in the US, hip hop is super exciting for kids,” Wentz told NME. “I’ll be looking at my Snapchat on Coachella and that is rock n’ roll right now – it’s hip hop. I think that if rock music wants to be culturally relevant on a mass level you have to be open to updating it and changing it and making it a little weird. If you don’t it becomes quaint. That’s not what we’ve ever really been into.”

“The interesting thing is that when I talk to like my rock friends, they’re like, ‘The next Nirvana is coming, the next Nirvana is coming’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but the next Nirvana probably is coming, but not in the form of Nirvana. It might be like Jaden Smith or, I dunno. The reason Nirvana was a genre-killer is that it was a wave that came from nowhere. Looking for something that sounds like that is not gonna work.”

Jaden. Smith. Wentz suggested Jaden Smith, a name that couldn’t sound less like ‘Nirvana’. And yet, here we are, soaking this in as a legitimate suggestion of who, musically, might be the millennial successor to one of the most influential grunge bands to ever live. Smith has hardly made any music apart from his two self-released mixtapes – 2012’s The Cool Cafe and 2014’s CTV2, which stands for Cool Tape Vol. 2. His three-track EP, 2015’s This Is The Album, was borderline impressive. But the new Nirvana? Most definitely not. Smith shows promise, but the parallels end there.

Perhaps Wentz is referring to Smith’s sartorial risks, and how that could somehow echo the grunge trend that Nirvana helped kickstart in the early 90s. At the Met Gala this year, Jaden Smith walked down the red carpet with a fistful of his shorn dreadlocks. Brave, maybe, but not very trend-inspiring. Toting around your dead hair tinder leaves you with only one free hand.

Nirvana stand on their own. They are immune to comparisons with contemporary acts trying to recreate their heyday. Still, Wentz’s slip-up begs the question: who’s making good rock music these days? Not only that, but, as Nirvana once did, who is questioning identity and charging ahead with uncompromising suggestions of what we should be wearing? Several rockers, who are also not the new Nirvana, come to mind. These five acts are more in line with Nirvana’s message than their sound. They are the young, front-loaded bands cartwheeling into the rock scene that we think Nirvana might listen to if they were all still with us.