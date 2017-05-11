Amandla Stenberg drops dreamy Mac DeMarco cover

Teenage polymath Amandla Stenberg can try her hand at anything and it’s gonna be gold: a stellar acting career, fronting the cover of Dazed, teaching you the ways of Art Hoes, jamming on violin with Dev Hynes. Ahead of the release of her latest film Everything Everything, Stenberg has released a cover of Mac DeMarco’s “Let My Baby Stay”, which will feature on the soundtrack.

Amping up the synths, the stylized cover reinvents Mac’s pretty acoustic original from 2014’s Salad Days for a vibey, slow R&B bop. The lustrous, colourful visual sees Stenberg snap and groove among people glued to their phone screens.

The 18-year-old recently appeared in Blood Orange’s longform visual project, playing violin with Dev Hynes on the keys.

Everything Everything is set to hit cinemas May 19.