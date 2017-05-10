Mount Kimbie team up with Micachu for new song ‘Marilyn’

Mount Kimbie has delivered the follow-up to last month’s “We Go Home Together” with another high-profile collaboration – “Marilyn” featuring Micachu.

Kai, half of the electronic duo, stated: “(We) couldn't be happier to share a song we wrote with Mica Levi…(her) work has been a constant source of inspiration for us and I'm grateful she wanted to sing on this one because as a singer and a lyricist I think she brings so much.”

Accompanying the track is an intimate music video by one of Buffalo’s founding members, and acclaimed fashion photographer, Mark Lebon. A compilation of home videos – featuring Lebon’s sons, Tyrone and Frank, both of whom have previously collaborated with Mount Kimbie – is cut with images of the song’s namesake.

Kai and Dominic also announced that after four years of musical hibernation, they’ll be touring Europe after heading stateside for summer shows. Tickets are available now.