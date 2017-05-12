The only tracks you need to hear this week

Our roundup of the latest new music, with tracks from Swet Shop Boys, Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker) and Kaytranada

Playlist 12.05

This week, our new music roundup features soulful pop songwriting from Jesse (formerly of Pure X), dream pop riffs from Montreal four-piece TOPS, a new song from Riz Ahmed and Heems’ Swet Shop Boys project, and a truly inspiring Janet Jackson remix courtesy of PC Music’s easyFun. Along the way there’s the return of Chet Faker under his given name Nick Murphy, teaming up with Canadian beatsmith Kaytranada, and it all ends in a barrage of noise from newcomers Never Worse.

Listen to the playlist below.

