Björk is giving a talk about virtual reality

The Icelandic artist will also be performing a special four-hour DJ set at this year’s Sónar festival

MusicNews
Pin It
Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin Bjork
Taken from the Spring 2015 issue of DazedPhotography Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Björk is set to make a few appearances at next month’s Sónar festival. Besides bringing her travelling Björk Digital virtual reality exhibition to the Barcelona event, the Icelandic artist will also DJ and deliver a talk as part of its programming.

Björk Digital, running at the city’s Contemporary Culture Centre between June 14 and September 24, is a multi-media installation combining “performance, cinema, installation, video and interaction”. Celebrating its launch, the Icelandic artist will perform a special four-hour DJ set at the festival’s opening party. This is one of the longest DJ sets the artist has scheduled before – earlier this year she played a (far shorter) secret set in London for the launch of visual collaborator Jesse Kanda’s debut EP.

If this wasn’t exciting in itself, Björk will also be giving a talk as part of the festival’s Sónar+D series earlier thay day. Sónar+D is a programme of talks by figures within the music and technology industries, this year themed around VR and artificial intelligence in the arts. Her talk, taking part on a ‘Networking day’ on JUne 14, promises to explore Björk’s “close ties to the audio-visual world all throughout her career”.

For more information, visit the Sónar website. Revisit our interview with Jesse Kanda about shooting the 360-degree video for “Mouth Mantra” inside a giant replica of the artist’s own mouth.

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

MusicNewsBjorkvirtual-reality
More Music
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox