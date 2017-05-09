Björk is giving a talk about virtual reality

Björk is set to make a few appearances at next month’s Sónar festival. Besides bringing her travelling Björk Digital virtual reality exhibition to the Barcelona event, the Icelandic artist will also DJ and deliver a talk as part of its programming.

Björk Digital, running at the city’s Contemporary Culture Centre between June 14 and September 24, is a multi-media installation combining “performance, cinema, installation, video and interaction”. Celebrating its launch, the Icelandic artist will perform a special four-hour DJ set at the festival’s opening party. This is one of the longest DJ sets the artist has scheduled before – earlier this year she played a (far shorter) secret set in London for the launch of visual collaborator Jesse Kanda’s debut EP.

If this wasn’t exciting in itself, Björk will also be giving a talk as part of the festival’s Sónar+D series earlier thay day. Sónar+D is a programme of talks by figures within the music and technology industries, this year themed around VR and artificial intelligence in the arts. Her talk, taking part on a ‘Networking day’ on JUne 14, promises to explore Björk’s “close ties to the audio-visual world all throughout her career”.

For more information, visit the Sónar website. Revisit our interview with Jesse Kanda about shooting the 360-degree video for “Mouth Mantra” inside a giant replica of the artist’s own mouth.