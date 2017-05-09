TLC fans have named TLC’s new album ‘TLC’

TLC’s comeback album has been in the pipeline for nearly two years now. The project, billed as their “final” ever LP, was launched back in January 2015 with a $150,000 Kickstarter campaign. It aimed to keep fan involvement to the maximum, with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionna “T-Boz” Watkins eventually sending out a request for potential album titles. “We need your help…” wrote the band’s manager, Bill Diggins, last month. “(The group) are still undecided so looking to you for inspiration.”

Given the size and dedication of TLC’s fanbase – they raised $430,255 for them, after all – expectations were high. What would they come up with? How would they top CrazySexyCool? Or Fanmail? Or the classic Ooooooohhh... On the TLC Tip?

Unfortunately for all of us, it doesn’t seem like anyone could. According to Facebook, the group have now decided to settle on a straight-up, self-titled TLC – which, amazingly, did come directly from fan suggestions. Great work everyone.

The group also included the official artwork for the album (see above), as well as a full tracklist (see below). From what we can see, it will have the previously released “Haters” and “Joy Ride”, as well as a new Snoop Dogg collaboration called “Way Back”.

TLC is set for release on June 30.

TRACKLIST

01 No Introduction

02 Way Back (ft. Snoop Dogg)

03 It’s Sunny

04 Haters

05 Perfect Girls

06 Interlude

07 Start A Fire

08 American Gold

09 Scandalous

10 Aye MuthaFucka

11 Joy Ride

12 Way Back (Extended) (ft. Snoop Dogg)