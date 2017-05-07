Nadia Rose's 'Skwod' used to ward off fascists in London

Anti-fascist protestors got down to grime artist Nadia Rose's "Skwod" yesterday in protest against an anti-immigration march happening in Croydon, south London.

In a now-viral video, campaigners, mainly from UK-based feminist group Sisters Uncut, can be seen dancing and singing along to the track.

Fascist group the South East Alliance organised the initial rally outside Lunar House asylum centre, the Home Office’s HQ for UK Visas and Immigration, and around 40 members of the alliance marched holding signs reading “Immigration ruined our NHS and social housing” and “Say no to sharia”.

Tensions have been high in the area following the brutal beating of 17-year-old Kurdish-Iranian boy Reker Ahmed in April, who almost died after a suspected hate attack, but more than 400 people turned out as part of a counter-rally.

Nadia Rose, who is Stormzy's cousin, grew up in the borough and filmed the video for "Skwod" in the area. She responded to the video in a tweet whilst allegedly being arrested in an unrelated incident in Croydon.