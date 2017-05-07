Nadia Rose's 'Skwod' used to ward off fascists in Croydon

Nadia Rose, who is Stormzy's cousin, grew up in the borough and filmed the video for "Skwod" in the area. She responded to the video in a tweet whilst allegedly being arrested in an unrelated incident in Croydon.

Around 400 people were part of a counter-rally, with a group of police separating the two as they made their way through Croydon.

Fascist group the South East Alliance organised the initial rally outside Lunar House asylum centre, the Home Office’s HQ for UK Visas and Immigration, and around 40 members of the alliance marched holding signs reading “Immigration ruined our NHS and social housing” and “Say no to sharia”.

In a now-viral video, campaigners, mainly from UK-based women’s rights group Sisters Uncut , can be seen dancing and singing along to the track.

Fascists tried to come to the Croydon streets with English Rose but we came with @nadiarosemusic #beatenbybeats https://t.co/pYk8s2jLMY

@selsistersuncut haha sick! I was just in Croydon getting arrested (unrelated) 😂 and someone walked past n said my song was playing @ the protest ❤❤❤ #SKWOD

Melissa Sur, 20, filmed the video. She said: "I attended the march because fuck fascists thinking they can be in Croydon, mate. I went because I know it's important to. Croydon was the first place I lived in when I moved to the UK (because as an immigrant, it was convenient that the Home Office was so near). I went to school there, I came out there, and for a long time Croydon was home.

"I think the fascists came to Croydon because they felt empowered to, because of the shit that's been happening there. It didn't really work, though - we outnumbered them massively, passerbys loved us and joined us. I think the people of Croydon were not about that, and decided to show it."

Tensions have been high in the area following the brutal attack of 17-year-old Kurdish-Iranian boy Reker Ahmed in April, who almost died after a suspected hate attack.

"I went to the march because Croydon is my hometown," added Saskia Zeta Reed, 20, a Sisters Uncut campaigner who can be seen dancing in the video. "Yesterday when the fascists turned up, there were hoards of us there ready to demonstrate, and it felt so centring to see people defend Croydon as if it was their own.

"‘Skwod’ was one of my favourite moments. It was when all the non-binary people, femmes and girls, mainly from Sisters Uncut took up space dancing. It's so important to make activism joyful. Nadia Rose is from Croydon so it felt right to blast it over whatever the fascists were trying to play. It was about us in the end, not them."

