LCD Soundsystem get political & emotional on two new tracks

LCD Soundsystem have released their first new music in just over a year. The two tracks are confirmed features on their soon-to-be-released reunion album.

Frontman James Murphy detailed the band’s new music in a long Facebook post, telling fans how they debuted the songs at their residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel. He also wrote that the album has been finished, but won’t be out until a vinyl version has been made.

“I insist that there is vinyl on the day it’s released (because ... well ... because I’m an old person,” Old Man Murphy wrote.

He added that LCD Soundsystem were hesitant to play bigger shows as they wanted to avoid seeing fans ripped off by ticket touts (fair, “overpriced Stubhub bullshit” sucks), and that he wasn’t sure larger shows – imagining shitty undersold mega-dome gigs – fit what they want to do.

“Since we’ve only ever played Hollywood bowl, red rocks and MSG, all of which were ‘special’ shows,” he said. “So it’s just hard to get our heads around the fact that maybe many more people that we assumed want to see us perhaps DO want to see us. It’s been a very nice revelation, but oh dear it’s still hard to make sense of.”

“What we also don’t want: tickets to our shows being sold for $1,000 on eBay, and people who like our band standing outside crying because they bought some bogus barcode from some shit-heel scalper.”

“American Dream” is a pretty classic LCD tune sure to please fans, dipping into the bleakness of aging and troubling times. “Oh, the revolution was here / That would set you free / From those bourgeoisie,” Murphy sings. “In the morning, everything’s clearer / When the sunlight exposes your age.”

“Call the Police” is explicitly challenging of our current political and social strife. “Well there’s a full-blown rebellion / but you’re easy to confuse,” Murphy relates. “By triggered kids and fakers and some questionable views / Oh, call the cops, call the preachers / Before they let us and they lose.”

Listen to the new tracks below.