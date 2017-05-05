The only tracks you need to hear this week

This week, PC Music signees Danny L Harle and Life Sim sit near one another with two very different (but equally poptastic) cuts, “Me4U” and “Lightning Lipgloss Life”. Elsewhere, NYC indie pop songwriter Frankie Cosmos covers the endlessly inventive South London trio Kero Kero Bonito, while Chance the Rapper collaborator Jamila Woods returns with the spiritually stunning “Holy”. Finally, Berlin-based producer Avalon Emerson turns in a tripped-out rework of shoegaze legends Slowdive.

Listen to the playlist below.