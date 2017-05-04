We’re about to get new Miley Cyrus music

It’s been 614 days since Miley Cyrus released a song, but her first new music since 2015’s experimental album – Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz – is coming May 11. Her comeback single is titled “Malibu”, and talks about her relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth. The album will follow later this year.

The singer isn’t taking a political stance with this new album, but is hoping to reach out to her haters. Cyrus has vowed to pop the filter bubble of “outspoken liberals” she surrounds herself with. “I like talking to people that don’t agree with me, but I don’t think I can do that in an aggressive way,” she told Billboard. “I don’t think those people are going to listen to me when I’m sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?”

She also spoke about how fashion has created a culture of exclusion. “I think fashion has taken us a little bit downhill,” she said. “I can only speak for the years that I’ve been alive, but I don’t know if it has ever been so important to ‘fit in.’ It’s not about standing out right now […] This whole world right now is so divided, in the arts, fashion – everything.”

“Malibu” will be available next Friday.

h/t Billboard