Björk is publishing a book of sheet music

Björk is releasing a career-spanning book of sheet music. 34 Scores for Piano, Organ, Harpsichord and Celeste has been in the works for the past six years and features arrangements that cover the Icelandic artist’s studio albums from Debut to Vulnicura, as well as her scores Drawing Restraint 9 and Selmasongs.

Published by Wise Publications, the book is a collaboration between Björk and pianist Jonas Sen. According to the book’s listing on the One Little Indian web store, the book “expands the possibilities of traditional notation using unique, custom fonts and artwork and a triple-layer approach devised by Björk and Sen.” Design house M/M Paris (who created the singer’s moth mask) helped devise the notation system for transcribing the songs to sheet music, while engraving company Notengrafik Berlin consulted on the book’s design.

“These arrangements all began with my first tour with Björk in 2007 and 2008, where I played several different keyboard instruments in the band,” Sen explains in the listing. “In some songs I would play an organ, in another a celeste, piano or harpsichord. The idea came to create a solo instrument version of several songs that could easily be written in notation for different keyboard instruments most in line with the character of each song.”

“There are three levels to these keyboard arrangements,” he continues. “In one we simply transcribed the songs from the original to the keyboard. In the next level we arranged them so they sound different from the originals, yet convincing for the keyboard instrument in question. In the third level I created a variation of the original song, much like classical composers create variations on a theme. On the third level the songs are radically different from the original, almost like they are new compositions.”

Though the book gets a general release on June 5, fans will be able to pick it up early at the Björk Digital exhibition when it runs in Los Angeles from May 19. The singer will perform selections from the book with 32 string players at LA’s Walt Disney Concert Hall on May 30.

Check out the tracks featured in the scorebook below.