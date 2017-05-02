Here’s a look at that embarrassing Fyre Festival pitch deck

FyreFest really is the gift that keeps on giving. The music festival – which billed itself as the luxury “cultural experience of the decade” – has already managed to secure its place in history as one of the most disastrous events of all time. After roping in major Insta-influencers for its promotion, and making attendees spend up to $12,000 for tickets, the festival fell apart on its very first day; greeting guests with grey food, feral dogs, rubbish heaps, and a remote island with “rampant shark problems.”

The lack of organisation sparked a social media storm, with furious attendees now reportedly filing up to $100 million dollars worth of class action lawsuits against the organisers. But perhaps this pandemonium could have been avoided if investors had paid more attention to the original pitch. Thanks to Vanity Fair, the Internet now has access to the full 43-page deck which started the whole thing off. And truly, it’s beyond parody.

Packed with meaningless buzzwords and slogans, the pitch deck hypes up Fyre – an intangible company apparently led by “Fyre Starters” and a “Fyre Squad”. It bills the Bahamas-set festival as an “unparalleled” event that will exceed “all expectations”.

“Fyre Festival will feature music from the greatest talents in the world, immersive experiences through art, theatre, and a weekend long treasure hunt,” the organisers boast in one slide. “Fyre will be defined by its ability to connect: the ultimate in a tasteful experience.” Check out the full deck here, or see some of the most bizarre below: