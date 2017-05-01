Lorde shares playlist of all her favourite songs

Lorde has shared a Spotify playlist of all her favourite tracks, just weeks ahead of the release of her hotly anticipated second album Melodrama.

The singer – also known as Ella Yelich-O’Connor – shared the selection on social media this weekend. It includes tracks from Kendrick Lamar, Nancy Sinatra, Future, Kehlani and Bon Iver. “Always posting what I'm listening to on Twitter so I figured... why not make a playlist of bomb shit and update it throughout this cycle?” Lorde wrote. She added that she would be updating the list “regularly”.