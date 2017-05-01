Lorde shares playlist of all her favourite songs

Featuring Kendrick, Future, Kehlani and Bon Iver

Lorde has shared a Spotify playlist of all her favourite tracks, just weeks ahead of the release of her hotly anticipated second album Melodrama

The singer – also known as Ella Yelich-O’Connor – shared the selection on social media this weekend. It includes tracks from Kendrick Lamar, Nancy Sinatra, Future, Kehlani and Bon Iver. “Always posting what I'm listening to on Twitter so I figured... why not make a playlist of bomb shit and update it throughout this cycle?” Lorde wrote. She added that she would be updating the list “regularly”.

The playlist, called “Homemade Dynamite”, is named after one of the songs from her upcoming album. The singer teased the track during her Coachella set last month, along with the previously unheard “Sober” and “Melodrama”. They follow the official singles, “Liability” and “Green Light.”

Check out the full playlist and tracklist below:

Lorde’s Melodrama will be released on June 16

