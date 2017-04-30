Watch Kristen Stewart's intimate music video for Chvrches

We've already explained why, despite the haters, we think Kristen Stewart is one of our greatest living actors and creatives, and with the release of the full music video for Scottish electro-pop band Chvurches track “Down Side of Me”, which she directed, all we can say is that we told you so.

After putting out a teaser for the video a couple of weeks ago, the video for “Down Side of Me” (a song which first appeared on Chvurches 2015 album Every Open Eye) was made public on Friday.

The video shows inimate close ups of anguished eyes and hands covered in black pen letters which create an emotive aesthetic that compliments the slow, sweet burn of the song. It follows on from Stewart's previous directorial efforts, 2014 video short “Sage + The Saints: Take Me to the South” and this January's short “Come Swim”.

As part of an upcoming vinyl compilation in support of Planned Parenthood, featuring work from musicians such as Björk, St Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, Sharon Von Etten and Mitski, at the time of writing the video has already had more than 40,000 views.

Planned Parenthood have been under strain since Trump's election. In March, the president said he would strip the funding unless they stopped providing terminations, but the group refused outright, stating that critical services were “non negotiable”.

In a statement, the collective behind the compilation, 7-inches, said: “Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood. If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings.”

Watch the full video below.