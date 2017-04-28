Ja Rule apologizes for disastrous Fyre Festival
The rapper is ‘heartbroken’ but says the pandemonium was ‘not my fault’
After social media was flooded with nightmarish images and horror stories from Ja Rule’s nascent music festival, Fyre, it was quickly cancelled. Those who were stuck on Great Exuma – the Bahamian island hosting the fest – had to navigate the lack of facilities and half-erected refugee relief tents. Their $4,000 tickets to see G.O.O.D. Music, Major Lazer and Rae Sremmurd were moot.
#FyreFestival and #DumpsterFyre began trending on Twitter and first-hand experiences from attendees made headlines. How could a festival with such a shiny line-up and promotion end up D.O.A.?
When you go to #FyreFestival expecting Ja Rule, but it turns out to be Ashanti town pic.twitter.com/EgBK71rux6— Ben Travis (@BenSTravis) April 28, 2017
#FyreFestivalpic.twitter.com/bzyEYJabWX— Jon Blaze (@incrdblshort) April 28, 2017
As for Ja Rule, he’s “heartbroken”. The rapper slash ringmaster of #DumpsterFyre has issued an apology over the disastrous festival. “We are working right now on getting everyone of [sic] the island SAFE. That is my immediate concern,” he wrote on Twitter.
“It was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting. I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded ... I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT ... but I’m taking responsibility I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this.”
April 28, 2017
