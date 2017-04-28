Ja Rule apologizes for disastrous Fyre Festival

After social media was flooded with nightmarish images and horror stories from Ja Rule’s nascent music festival, Fyre, it was quickly cancelled. Those who were stuck on Great Exuma – the Bahamian island hosting the fest – had to navigate the lack of facilities and half-erected refugee relief tents. Their $4,000 tickets to see G.O.O.D. Music, Major Lazer and Rae Sremmurd were moot.

#FyreFestival and #DumpsterFyre began trending on Twitter and first-hand experiences from attendees made headlines. How could a festival with such a shiny line-up and promotion end up D.O.A.?