Listen to two new PJ Harvey songs

PJ Harvey’s last release was last year’s 11th album The Hope Six Demolition Project, but now the musician is now back with a double A-sided single.

“A Dog Called Money”, debuted on BBC Radio 6 Music yesterday (April 27), is an ethereal soundscape that floats atop a steady military march. On the flipside is the bleaker, more stripped back folk song “I’ll Be Waiting”. Both tracks were recorded during the The Hope Six Demolition Project sessions, which were open to the public during an installation at London’s Somerset House.

Listen to both tracks below.