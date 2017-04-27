You can now stream the new Gorillaz album, ‘Humanz’

The first full-length Gorillaz album since 2010’s Plastic Beach, Humanz, can now be heard in all of its glory. Over 26 deluxe tracks, you can hear collaborations with Grace Jones, Vince Staples, gospel legend Mavis Staples, Popcaan, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Pusha T, Kelela, D.R.A.M. and De La Soul, among others.

There’s no one – well, almost no one, according to Murdoc – who they couldn’t get to appear on the album: “Listen mate, if you’re offered the chance to be on the album of the century, who’s gonna say no? I mean, apart from Morrissey. And Sade. And Dionne Warwick. Uh, let’s move on, shall we.”

It’s entirely 2017 in its sonic themes – the digitization of humanity and alarming rise of the political right. Their first song off of the album, you may remember, was released on the eve of Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration. “Machines are becoming more human, and us more digital,” Noodle told us. “That’s something we wanted to capture with Humanz.”

Gorillaz collectively hope their music will be the reality check we need to get up and fight back. “Everyone has the power,” says Russel. “Folk just need to wake up and realise it.”

Read our interview with the virtual band here and listen to Humanz below: