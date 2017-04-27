HAIM return with Paul Thomas Anderson-directed new video

After hinting at their return with billboards across the world recently, HAIM have announced their long-awaited second album Something to Tell You with a new video directed by the esteemed Paul Thomas Anderson. The “Right Now” video artfully depicts the band’s Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim during the recording of the song.

Something to Tell You is due for release on July 7 and was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, who worked with HAIM on their 2013 debut album Days Are Gone. The album also sees the band collaborate with former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batamanglij. The sisters will promote the album with an appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 13 before touring festivals around the world including Glastonbury.

Watch the “Right Now” video above.