Listen to a piano version of Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’

An artist known only as Blonde Piano has released a piano-only version of Frank Ocean’s album Blonde. Titled Blonde Piano: A Piano Tribute to Frank Ocean, the soothing melodies are faithfully recaptured in the subtle sounds of the tinkling ivories.

Blonde first came out last August, and was an instant success. It could be due to the fact that Ocean is pioneering new methods of creating music. A new piece in British GQ examines why Frank Ocean is a modern day icon, and digs into the process of creating his sound.

“Blonde uses a new type of audio programme called the Prismizer, which treats the voice somewhat like a vocoder but which adds harmonies across the audio spectrum like a prism disperses light,” author Jon Savage writes. Perhaps it’s that prismatic blend which allows the music to be so easily transposed to the piano.

Listen to the album below: