Sky Ferreira teases new music on Instagram

Sky Ferreira has been fairly dormant on the music front since the 2013 release of Night Time, My Time. Most recently, she featured on “Black and Blues” by Jesus and the Mary Chain’s Damage and Joy and will appear in the new reboot of Twin Peaks May 21, but apart from that the “Everything Is Embarrassing” singer has remained silent.

Not anymore. Today, Ferreira flooded her Instagram story with a series of unheard music and demos that may or may not turn up on her forthcoming album, Masochism. The snippets are a mix of demos and covers, with one unheard Jesus and the Mary Chain collab and another song called “Bittersweet Devotion”. It’s unclear if she was just dumping old material or hyping up her fans with hints at her new sound.

So far, we know she will be again working with Ariel Rechtshaid and Justin Raisen (who helped midwife the entirety of Night Time, My Time) as well as new collaborators Mike Dean (the man behind Beyoncé’s “Love Drought”), Rahki (who has worked with Kendrick Lamar), Charles and Primal Scream. “It’s more like The Knife or Fever Ray in terms of the production,” she told BEAT magazine in November 2015.

As for the album’s name, Masochism, it came to her “two years ago when I was touring,” she told us last year. “The way I look at it, it’s about going from one thing to another. I’ve learned a lot about myself and my own self-value. Before, in order to feel good about anything there had to be some kind of struggle, a painful way to get to it, otherwise I felt I didn’t really deserve it. Which is a really fucked up way of thinking.”

“I became a bit of a masochist in every single way – for a while it was like, ‘If it doesn’t hurt then it’s not real.’ That is honestly how I felt. I’m still in the thick of everything changing, but change, like, sucks! It’s good in the long run, but it’s fucking weird and uncomfortable. When I feel like I’ve reached the point where I’m somewhat comfortable with it, that’s when the album ends.”

There is not yet a public release date for Masochism, but the album is expected out this summer. Listen to the snippets below: