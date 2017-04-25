Women: Beyoncé wants to pay for you to go to college

It’s a year on from Lemonade and quite frankly the world hasn’t been the same since. After sufficiently pissing off the Blue Lives Matter brigade, uniting black women worldwide and conceiving two undoubtedly genetically superior humans, Beyoncé has proved that she is amazing yet again.

Showing that she is serious about her message of female empowerment and togetherness, the singer is now offering to pay for the degrees of a selection of young women at four universities in the United States as a part of her #Beygood initiative.

On her website she wrote: “To add to the celebration of the one-year anniversary of LEMONADE, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter announces the establishment of Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

There will be four Formation Scholars, all of which must be pursuing courses in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies. It will be available to “incoming, current or graduate students” at Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College, a historically African-Amercian institution.

Sadly you can’t use this money to join the ‘Politicising Beyoncé’ class at Rutgers University but you can do a songwriting undergraduate degree at Berklee and save $41,530 in your quest for knowledge and learn to write bangers like Beyoncé.

You can find out more about applications and deadlines from the colleges directly.