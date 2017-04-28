The only tracks you need to hear this week

Frank Ocean, Sampha, Sevdaliza and more feature in our latest new music roundup

This week’s playlist is full of slow jams, be it a loosie from Frank Ocean and Travis Scott, some lush sounds from Montreal singer Shay Lia (co-produced with Kaytranada and BADBADNOTGOOD), or a loved-up new track by London’s Novelist and Tom Misch. Bringing up the energy is a truly weird and wild new song by enigmatic newcomers Superorganism, flute-drop garage by Murlo, and a razor sharp Sampha edit by Ratking producer Sporting Life. Along the way you’ll get a flavour of HEAVEN (a new project from the mind of Chromatics/Glass Candy supremo Johnny Jewel) and dark, smoky new songs by Berlin-based singer Perera Elsewhere and Dutch-Iranian pop auteur Sevdaliza.

Listen to the playlist below.

MusicPlaylistFrank OceanTravi$ ScottSuperorganismNovelistMurloSevdalizajohnny jewelKaytranadaSamphaKojey Radical
