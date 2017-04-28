The only tracks you need to hear this week

This week’s playlist is full of slow jams, be it a loosie from Frank Ocean and Travis Scott, some lush sounds from Montreal singer Shay Lia (co-produced with Kaytranada and BADBADNOTGOOD), or a loved-up new track by London’s Novelist and Tom Misch. Bringing up the energy is a truly weird and wild new song by enigmatic newcomers Superorganism, flute-drop garage by Murlo, and a razor sharp Sampha edit by Ratking producer Sporting Life. Along the way you’ll get a flavour of HEAVEN (a new project from the mind of Chromatics/Glass Candy supremo Johnny Jewel) and dark, smoky new songs by Berlin-based singer Perera Elsewhere and Dutch-Iranian pop auteur Sevdaliza.

Listen to the playlist below.