Snoop Dogg shares cover art for new album ‘Neva Left’

Snoop Dogg has some new music in the pipeline, and the cover art could be an indication of a throwback sound. He shared the album artwork for the album, titled Neva Left, on his Instagram, writing: “The evolution of the dogg. New album #NevaLeft comin May 19!!”

The image looks like it was taken by Chi Modu, as he lensed a young Snoop previously next to the 187 highway marker and posted it to Twitter last year. Modu is best known for his work documenting the 90s rap scene, most notably his shots of Tupac and Biggie.

Neva Left will be Snoop’s 15th studio album, following last year’s Coolaid. Perhaps the hip hop legend’s been stewing over the past recently, because not only is he treating us to new songs, but he’s also shopping around a drama series based on his early days as a rapper.

According to Deadline, Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger are floating the idea of a television series based on their time with Tha Dogg Pound, the rap duo made up of Dillinger and Kurupt. It will follow their early days and come-up on Dre’s iconic record The Chronic, and will take inspiration from Tha Dogg Pound documentary DPG Eulogy.

“Snoop and I are always being asked to assist others with their Death Row projects because we were there from the beginning, until the demise,” Dillinger said. “We saw Dre leave, Pac murdered, and we were forced to run the company when Suge Knight went back to prison. Our perspective is honest and unique. There are countless stories that the world has never heard about those early days.”

Neva Left will be released May 19.