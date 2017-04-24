Gorillaz release freaky new track ‘The Apprentice’

Gorillaz have lined up quite the roster of collaborators for their fifth studio album, Humanz, out Friday. Humanz will reportedly be 20-plus tracks long, was mostly created on an iPad (according to frontman Damon Albarn), and features Grace Jones, Vince Staples, gospel legend Mavis Staples, Popcaan, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Pusha T, Kelela, D.R.A.M. and De La Soul, among others.

Milking his contacts book may have been more in service to Albarn’s 17-year-old daughter Missy, than a bid for a relevant comeback. “Some of the decisions for this record were fueled by wanting to impress her still,” Albarn recently told Billboard. The admiration is mutual, too. “I’m just really thankful that Damon and the squad fuck with me like that,” said D.R.A.M. of working with the group.

The virtual band head to a darker, freakier place for their just-released track, “The Apprentice”, which features Ray BLK, Rag‘n’Bone Man, and Zebra Katz. Although its more a midtempo tromp, the lyrics hit hard.

“I am a broken screen / I’m a mad routine / That’s just bound to nod / And I’m over it,” they sing on the chorus.

Ending that seven-year drought that fans had to wait for new material, Gorillaz have spoken about the glom of new projects they have on the go: a 10-episode TV series, haunted house pop-ups and a merch line.

Humanz hits shelves this Friday, April 28. Listen to “The Apprentice” below: