Frank Ocean drops unreleased music featuring Young Thug

Frank Ocean is continuing to premiere new music on his blonded RADIO show. Over the weekend, the R&B singer aired his latest track “Lens” on the fourth episode of the Beats 1 show, and earlier this morning (April 24) he surprisingly debuted the show’s fifth edition with a new version of “Slide on Me”.

“Slide on Me” originally appeared on 2016’s visual album Endless, but the track’s updated edition features a guest verse from Atlanta rapper Young Thug. The track was played by the show’s regular hosts Vegyn and Roof Access alongside new music by Kanye West, Arthur Russell, Grandaddy, Four Tet and more.

Listen to the show on Beats 1, and check out the full tracklist and artwork for the show below.