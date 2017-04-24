Frank Ocean drops unreleased music featuring Young Thug
The R&B singer aired a new version of ‘Slide on Me’ featuring the Atlanta rapper on his blonded RADIO show this morning
Frank Ocean is continuing to premiere new music on his blonded RADIO show. Over the weekend, the R&B singer aired his latest track “Lens” on the fourth episode of the Beats 1 show, and earlier this morning (April 24) he surprisingly debuted the show’s fifth edition with a new version of “Slide on Me”.
“Slide on Me” originally appeared on 2016’s visual album Endless, but the track’s updated edition features a guest verse from Atlanta rapper Young Thug. The track was played by the show’s regular hosts Vegyn and Roof Access alongside new music by Kanye West, Arthur Russell, Grandaddy, Four Tet and more.
Listen to the show on Beats 1, and check out the full tracklist and artwork for the show below.
01. Darondo – “Let My People Go”
02. Gerry Rafferty – “Right Down the Line”
03. Four Tet – “My Angel Rocks Back and Forth”
04. Mulatu Astatke – “Yegele Tezeta / Yekatit”
05. Holy Ghost – “Some Children”
06. B. B. & Q. Band – “On the Beat”
07. The Noveltones – “Left Bank Two”
08. Karriem Riggins – “Bahia Dreamin”
09. Ponderosa Twins – “Bound”
10. Kanye West – “Everything I Am”
11. D’Angelo – “Send It On”
12. Marvin Gaye – “Is That Enough”
13. The Floaters – “Float On”
14. Patrice Rushen – “Remind Me”
15. Frank Ocean – “Pretty Sweet”
16. Guided By Voices – “Chicken Blows”
17. Grandaddy – “Collective Dreamwish of Upperclass Elegance”
18. Arthur Russell – “Place I Know/Kid Like You”
19. John Mayer – “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me”
20. Trust Fund – “Would that be an Adventure?”
21. bare pale – “Wait”
22. Tashaki Miyaki – “Get it Right”
23. Frank Ocean – “Seigfried”
24. Frank Ocean – “Slide On Me” (feat. Young Thug)
25. Sébastien Tellier – “La Ritournelle”
