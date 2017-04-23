Frank Ocean drops another new track, ‘Lens’
It's the latest in a string of releases from the musician
Frank Ocean is back to croon his way into your heart with his latest track, “Lens”.
Premiering on the fourth episode of his Beats 1 Blonded Radio show last night, the 3.47-minute track is a classic, vocoder-heavy Ocean slow jam which starts sparse before layers of sound build up to a sweet, stuttering resolution.
There are two versions of it – “Lens” and “Lens V2”, which features Travis Scott. Listen to both below:
In the past few months Ocean has also released “Biking”, featuring the vocals of Odd Future's Tyler, the Creator and Jay-Z, “Chanel” the first solo effort from the musician since 2016’s Blonde, and “Slide” with Calvin Harris and Migos.
Listen to the latest episode of blonded here, and catch the full tracklist below.
01. “Confession” - Budgie
02. “Free” - Deniece Williams
03. “Mascara”- Jazmine Sullivan
04. “Magnolia” - Playboi Carti
05. “Up In Here” - Kodak Black
06. “blkjuptr” - Smino
07. “Big Body ft. Tha Dogg Pound” - ScHoolboy Q
08. “From the D to the A” - Tee Grizzly feat. Lil Yachty
09. “XO TOUR Llif3” - Lil Uzi Vert
10. “Dreams From The Hood” - Ezro
11. “LUST.” - Kendrick Lamar
12. “T P O” - Dom Kennedy
13. “Meditation” - Babyfather feat. Arca
14. “ I’m Freaky” - O’Bryan
15. “Olson” - Boards of Canada
16. “Falling” - Angelo Badalamenti/Julee Cruise
17. “Fa so Lati Do” - Burna Boy
18. “Flossin” - Mike Jones
19. “Lens” - Frank Ocean
20 “Lens V2” - Frank Ocean feat. Travis Scott
