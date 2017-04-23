Frank Ocean drops another new track, ‘Lens’

Frank Ocean is back to croon his way into your heart with his latest track, “Lens”.

Premiering on the fourth episode of his Beats 1 Blonded Radio show last night, the 3.47-minute track is a classic, vocoder-heavy Ocean slow jam which starts sparse before layers of sound build up to a sweet, stuttering resolution.

There are two versions of it – “Lens” and “Lens V2”, which features Travis Scott. Listen to both below: