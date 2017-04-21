Why does every musician suddenly have synesthesia?

On Thursday, something serendipitous happened when Lorde sat down with radio host Ryan Seacrest in his LA studio to discuss the conception of her new album Melodrama. While there, she spoke about the quasi-rare neurological condition she has, called synesthesia. Essentially, it’s a condition wherein the senses are intertwined. Synesthetes can often see things – letters, numbers – as colours.

“If I didn’t have it, I would say that it didn’t exist,” she told Seacrest, voicing how many people feel about it, before delving into a layman’s explanation of what it is. In Lorde’s case, she sees days of the week, sounds and words as colours. What luck, then, that Seacrest is a synesthete too! “I’m a very visual person,” Seacrest admitted on air.

The last few minutes of their interview is hilarious, as Seacrest compares notes with the singer. He asks Lorde what colour Fridays are. He echoes her answer of “Green!” split seconds after she says it. Weekends are “brown” for Lorde (“Yeah, Sunday’s brown!” adds Seacrest). This total eyeroll continues as the two synesthetes bond over their sensory elitism for nearly a minute with the other host whimpering, “I’m jealous” into her mic.

“Making music is very visual for me. I can see it. Sometimes it can be really overwhelming colour-wise, and we’ll have to sort of dial it back through the music” – Lorde

While there is no way Seacrest is a synesthete, synesthesia evidently played a huge factor in making Lorde’s new album. And I don’t doubt that she has it. “A lot of sounds and a lot of words have some sort of visual counterparts or textual counterparts. So a lot of colour, a lot of texture, especially with music but with words, generally,” she said in the interview. “So making music is very visual for me. I can see it. Sometimes it can be really overwhelming colour-wise, and we’ll have to sort of dial it back through the music.”

Like seeing too many words on a page, this allows many artists to pare down their sounds until the composition is just right. It’s the difference between an overcooked Timbaland production from the mid-00s and a sparse, post-industrial beat.

Lorde doesn’t suffer in silence, either. Other self-diagnosed synesthetes include Kanye West, Pharrell, Dev Hynes, John Mayer and Alessia Cara. This seemingly rare condition (one in every 2000 people have it) affects a lot of musicians who create their music based on their abilities to put together sonic colour palettes. For them, making music is like loading a canvas with paint. But why does it seem like every musician suddenly has synesthesia?